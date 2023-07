How did you feel about the content of this article?

Demonstration in 2020 in El Paso remembers the 23 victims of the attack that took place in a supermarket in the city the previous year | Photo: EFE/Luis Torres

Federal Judge David Guaderrama of El Paso, Texas, on Friday sentenced 24-year-old Patrick Crusius to 90 consecutive life sentences for shooting 23 people and injuring 22 others. in an attack on a supermarket in the Texan city in August 2019.

Investigations pointed out that Crusius was targeting people of Latino descent, who form a large part of the population of the city on the border with Mexico. Shortly before the attack, he had posted a manifesto online, saying it would be “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas”.

According to information from the Reuters agency, the sentence was handed down after an agreement, whereby Crusius admitted his guilt in February and agreed to the 90 consecutive sentences of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole to avoid the death penalty.

However, he will be tried by the Texas state court and may still be sentenced to capital punishment.