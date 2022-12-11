The Secretary of the Navy (Semar) must explain the eviction of the Interjet airline facilitiesof International Airport of Mexico City (AICM). These events occurred on December 2 and a federal judge ordered Semar to render accounts.

According to the federal judge’s ruling, the eviction of Interjet from AICM by Semar It could have violated one of the precautionary measures that were issued at the end of August, with which it sought to protect the company from actions against it by its creditors.

Saúl Martínez, Second District Judge of Commercial Bankruptcies, issued the requirement to the Secretary of the Navy, so that within a period of three days he reports on eviction of Interjet from the AICM part of the Navy. They must also detail the causes that led them to take said action against the airline.

And it’s not all. The federal judge warned that if the report on the eviction of Interjet is not given in a timely manner, a fine of 11,546 pesos will be imposed on the head of Semar, José Rafael Ojeda.

If the judge confirms that his order was violated, he will have to give the case to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to investigate possible crimes.

Judge: Marina must explain the eviction of Interjet from the AICM / Photo: Reforma

When the Interjet bankruptcy opened in August, Martínez Lira ordered “to suspend any order of seizure or execution against the assets and rights of the merchant”, except in the case of debts of a labor nature.

This order is issued in all bankruptcies, to preserve company assets while reconciling with its creditors.

If the company is occupying or using property that is not its property, the owner has to promote a separation claim before the bankruptcy judge, but cannot act unilaterally to recover them.

But the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), in conjunction with the Mexico City International Airport -headed by a Vice Admiral- and with the Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) acted on their own to recover the building known as Corporate Interjet.

This venue is located on Circuito Interior, as well as a counter area in Terminal One, occupied by striking employees since the airline ceased operations two years ago.

With information from Víctor Fuentes / Reforma