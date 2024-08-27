A federal judge in Texas has temporarily suspended the program Parole in Place which would grant residency to spouses of American citizens who arrived illegally and have been in the United States for more than 10 years. The magistrate is thus responding to the lawsuit filed by 16 Republican states that last Friday asked to stop the program that would benefit some 500,000 undocumented migrants. Judge J. Campbell Barker’s decision justified the need for more information on the case, so he is suspending the program for 14 renewable days.

“The claims are substantial and merit more thorough consideration than the court has been able to afford to date,” the judge said, giving the parties until October 10 to submit further submissions.

The decision comes a week after the deadline for submitting applications opened, which could benefit not only spouses but also their children, some 50,000 of whom are under 21 years of age.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton led the lawsuit that brought together 15 other Republican-governed states alleging that the program is “unconstitutional” because, they argued, it bypassed Congress to approve it. “This is just the first step. We will continue to fight for Texas, our country, and the rule of law,” Paxton posted on the social media platform X upon learning of the judge’s decision.

President Joe Biden announced the program, which was also called Keeping Families Together, on June 18. The plan is aimed at migrants who entered the country illegally and married an American citizen. To access the program, green card Applicants must prove that they have been living in the country for more than 10 years and that they were married before the date of the program announcement. In addition, they cannot pose a threat to the country or have a criminal record.

In filing the suit, Paxton criticized the program for having political purposes and for granting papers to undocumented immigrants “that would encourage illegal immigration and irreparably harm the plaintiff states.”

The prosecutor reiterated once again the most repeated Republican rhetoric during the electoral campaign that the Biden administration is responsible for the arrival of migrants who cross the border illegally and that the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, has equated them with criminals. The lawsuit was filed against the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and other senior officials of his department.

Until now, undocumented migrants married to US citizens had to leave the country and wait 10 years to be able to apply for a residence permit from outside the United States. The prospect of being separated from their families for more than a decade made many of them prefer to stay in the country, even if illegally. Parole in Place, Biden’s biggest gamble to regularize migrants also opened up a path for them to obtain nationality and, in the meantime, obtain a work permit.

The program was welcomed by migrant rights organizations but heavily criticized by the Republican Party, which has made immigration a central part of its election campaign. At nearly every rally, Trump rails against what he calls the Biden administration’s open borders policy.

However, the tightening of asylum conditions imposed by the president last June meant that illegal entries in July were 32% lower than the previous month, to 56,408 entries. This is the lowest number of undocumented migrants entering the country in almost four years, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“Texas should not be able to decide the fate of hundreds of thousands of American citizens and their immigrant spouses without knowing their realities,” Karen Tumlin, founder and director of the Justice Action Center, said during a press conference prior to the issuance of the court order, AP reports.