Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked Title 42 on Tuesday, a rule by which USA has been expelling undocumented migrants using as a pretext the pandemic.

In his ruling, Sullivan described Title 42, which began to apply in 2020 during the administration of the former president, as “arbitrary and capricious.” donald trump (2017-2021) and that has been maintained during the government of the current president, Joe Biden.

With his decision of this Tuesday, which takes immediate effect, the judge of the federal court of D.C. annuls the order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that has allowed the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of migrants for health reasons.

This Tuesday’s ruling is the result of a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which alleges that Title 42 puts migrants in a dangerous situation and violates US asylum law.

This regulation originates from a 19th century law designed to stop the “introduction” of contagious diseases into the US. Under the guise of that regulation, the US. does not allow migrants to apply for asylum when they reach their territory and are expelled from the country by fast track.

This Tuesday’s judicial resolution not only knocks down one of the last remaining barriers imposed by Trump to immigration, but also poses a challenge to the Biden Administration at a time when arrests are being recorded record of undocumented migrants on the border with Mexico.

In October alone there were 230,000 arrests at the US-Mexico border, with more than 78,400 expulsions from US territory.

Since March 2020, when Title 42 went into effect, the US has removed 2.4 million migrants, the majority since the border with Mexico and most of them have been during the Biden government because the number of undocumented immigrants has grown exponentially.

