The corona numbers in Germany continue to decline. The CDU top candidate from Thuringia calls for the lifting of all restrictions from an incidence of 20. The news ticker.

Berlin – The positive trend of the past few days and weeks continues on Friday morning. The health authorities in Germany reported 3165 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 86 new deaths were recorded. Compared to Friday a week ago (May 28), a significant decrease in the numbers: at that time there were a total of 7,380 new infections with the coronavirus * and 192 deaths.

Corona in Germany: seven-day incidence drops below 30

The nationwide seven-day incidence * has also fallen again. According to the RKI, the nationwide value on Friday morning was 29.7 (previous day: 34.1; previous week: 39.8). In the whole of Germany, only one district now has an incidence above 100, the value for the federal emergency brake. According to the RKI, the Hildburghausen district in Thuringia has a seven-day incidence of 115.5.

Due to the more relaxed Corona * situation, a milder risk assessment has been in effect for Germany for the first time after around six months since this week. The danger situation was downgraded from “very high” to “high”. For gastronomy, tourism and cultural life, the first easing will be possible again.

Corona in Germany: CDU politician calls for the lifting of all measures from an incidence of 20

The CDU top candidate for the state elections in Thuringia, Mario Voigt, has now spoken out in favor of a complete lifting of all corona restrictions in the event of a corresponding infection situation.

Mario Voigt, CDU top candidate for the state election in Thuringia, is in favor of the lifting of all corona measures from an incidence of 20. (archive image) © Michael Reichel / dpa

“At the latest from an incidence value of 20, we have to remove all corona restrictions,” demanded Voigt in an interview with picture. “We mustn’t spoil the summer for people in Germany with measures that have become useless,” emphasized the CDU politician. It is time to “finally trust people”, continued Voigt. (ph / dpa / afp) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

