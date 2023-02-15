The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security announced the implementation of a new package of updates in the smart services system, as part of its plan to develop the services system in line with developments and meet the needs of customers, and contribute to enhancing the ability of the authority and the state to cross into the future at a steady pace and a clear vision that maintains security community and supports stability and economic growth.

His Excellency Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, said that the development of smart services represents a dynamic process carried out by the Authority within the framework of its outlook for the future, reading the future directions of governments, knowing the needs of customers, and meeting them in the easiest and fastest way to improve the quality of life of society and the happiness of customers. In this context, the new updates package comes in The system of services provided by the Authority.

Major General Al-Khaili indicated that the new updates adopted by the authority in the smart services system and its implementation began on the first of February 2023, include all categories of customers, including citizens, residents and visitors, and aim to provide better services to customers, meet their needs, reunite and take into account the humanitarian dimensions and raise the rate of ease of access for customers. To services and making services available in the accounts of individuals and establishments, in a way that facilitates and increases the chances of obtaining them.

The update package includes about 15 services and procedures, related to the availability of a range of services in the establishments’ accounts with regard to issuing the family group of the tourist visa, treatment and accompanying the patient, whether it is a single trip or several trips for a period of 60 days and 180 days.

The updated package of services and procedures also includes exempting citizens of people of determination from the fingerprinting requirement when submitting applications for issuance, renewal and replacement of passports for them, and providing an exception service from Emirates ID procedures (fingerprints and ICAO) in individual accounts in the E-Channel, as well as stopping the collection of fees. The financial guarantee on the services of opening a manor sponsorship file and providing a fee recovery service for this category in accordance with the applicable controls, fees and conditions, and the governance of profession modification within the service of amending the data of residency of twins with the classification of occupations related to some types of residency.

The list of updates also includes making the visa extension service available for a period of 30 days and for one time for 90-day visa holders, and not allowing the application for residence renewal if the residence validity is more than 6 months (separate residence services), as well as providing services for canceling and amending visa data in the accounts of citizens of countries Cooperation Council registered without an Emirati identity, and services for extending the visit visa of a relative or friend for one trip or several trips for a period of 30, 60 and 90 days were made available in the accounts of individuals, and the service of extending the pre-entry validity of visas in the accounts of individuals was also made available, as well as providing services for printing visa and residence details. accounts of visa holders.

Among the new updates in the authority’s smart services system, is the addition of the reference number for identity requests, the PRAN NUMBER, to the financial receipt, in addition to stopping the delegates’ service, the facilities’ fund services, and all related features and verification mechanisms, adding a smart service fee of 100 dirhams according to the approved controls and conditions, and making the service available. Those staying outside the country for more than 6 months.