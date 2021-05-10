Dubai (WAM)

Issued Federal Authority for Government Human ResourcesAnd in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, a circular regarding the organization of government work in federal agencies.

The circular stipulated the abolition of all previous exemptions granted to employees, including their exclusion from returning to workplaces, due to emergency conditions and response to the “Covid-19” pandemic, as of next Sunday, May 16, 2021, with the exception of female employees who follow their children with the distance learning system, the exception will continue. Them until the end of the current school year.

The circular affirmed that employees without vaccination must be obligated to perform a nasal swab examination (PCR) every week at the employee’s own expense. The examination shall be at the expense of the employer in the event that the employee has an exception from taking the vaccine according to a medical report approved by the medical committee.

The circular called on all federal entities to adhere to the application of safety standards and adhere to the application of the “Guide for the Office Work Environment and Work from Workplace in the Federal Government” issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, and any instructions related to occupational health and safety, with an emphasis on physical distancing and taking precautionary measures. Necessary, to ensure the safety of employees.