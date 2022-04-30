Today, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular addressed to all ministries and federal entities, regarding updating the precautionary measures against the Covid 19 pandemic at the level of the federal government, according to the directives issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

And it was decided, according to the circular, to amend the validity of the green traffic examination on the application of the fortress to enter the ministries and federal entities, to become (30) days instead of (14) days, as of April 29, 2022.

This came in light of the continued low incidence of the Covid-19 virus, and for the purposes of unifying all provisions for precautionary measures related to addressing the Covid-19 pandemic, and in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and based on the directives issued in this regard.

In its circular, the authority stressed the need to adhere to and adopt all procedures followed in the federal government through the (Al-Hosn Program), to ensure that employees and auditors are vaccinated, and that they can enter the headquarters of the federal authorities or not.

She pointed out that these procedures and provisions are subject to updating and change based on the latest requirements of health authorities, and in coordination with the authorities concerned with emergencies and crises.



