The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, represented by the UAE, participated in the second Arab conference for civil service agencies, which was held by the Civil Service Bureau in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan virtually, through visual communication techniques, on the fifth and sixth of this April, and hosted directors and officials of civil service agencies in Arab countries.

The authority was represented at the conference by the Executive Director of the Human Resources Policy Sector, Aisha Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, who confirmed during her participation in a special session that the UAE government constituted a unique model in dealing with the crisis of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and harnessed its advanced capabilities and advanced technological infrastructure to contain the repercussions of the pandemic. On all vital sectors, and it succeeded in ensuring business continuity and providing services in its government institutions, taking advantage of this by transforming all government services into smart electronic years ago.

She indicated that the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources played a pivotal role in managing the work system of the federal government and maintaining its dynamism during the “new Corona” crisis, as it adopted a package of proactive initiatives and precautionary measures that had the greatest impact on protecting federal government employees, ensuring business continuity and providing Services at the level of ministries and federal agencies, within a safe and secure work environment.

It reviewed the most important efforts and measures taken by the authority to address the Corona crisis, including preparing a set of guiding work guides, such as a manual for remote work in the federal government, procedural guidelines in emergency circumstances, in cooperation with the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and a guideline for measuring the productivity and efficiency of government employees. Federal, and the guidebook on the office work environment, and work from the workplace under emergency conditions

Al-Suwaidi said: “We have been keen in the authority to provide all services to federal government employees and the public of customers electronically, through the Federal Government’s Human Resources Information Management System (Bayanati), the FAHR’s smart application, and the customer happiness system, and the attendance and departure registration service has also been launched for federal government employees Electronically, while working remotely, through DEWA’s smart application, which enabled employees to continue learning and training through the resource portal.





