The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has completed the re-engineering of the human resources information management system in the federal government (Bayanati), in line with the executive regulations of the new human resources law in the federal government, which was finally approved by the Council of Ministers and entered into force in early July.

During a training workshop held in the Government Accelerators Hall in Emirates Towers, the authority’s work team reviewed the most prominent amendments made by the authority to the human resources information management system in the federal government (Bayanati), and the electronic human resources systems associated with it, in order to comply with the executive regulations of the new human resources law. in the federal government.

Asim Al-Awadhi, Director of the Human Resources Information System Department at the authority, confirmed that the authority was keen, during the process of re-engineering the “Bayanati” system, to innovatively redesign and engineer human resources procedures, to make them simpler and easier.

He pointed out that the authority has taken all necessary electronic procedures to activate the provisions of the regulations, in terms of aspects related to the amendments, including: the unified contract, employment patterns, extension and modification of provisions for transfer, secondment and promotions, and amendment of the provisions of leave of various types, and other provisions.

He said that the authority will hold training workshops for managers and officials of human resources departments in ministries and federal entities, to train them on the new amendments.