The Federal Authority for Human Resources confirmed that there is no change in the working hours of employees of ministries and federal agencies, starting next July, and that what is being circulated recently on social media platforms regarding changing working hours in the federal government with the beginning of July 2023 is not valid, and confirmed Working hours under the “compressed work” system are subject to specific and exceptional controls.

The authority called on the public and social media users to investigate the validity of what is published and to obtain news and information from the official website and its social media platforms.

The Authority confirmed that the executive regulations of the Human Resources Law are concerned with the newly created employment patterns and new types of work such as part-time work, temporary work, flexible work, work from the workplace or remotely from inside and outside the country, hybrid mode and compressed working hours.

She pointed out that the “compressed work” system represents one type within a group of work types that are designed to enhance the flexibility of the government work environment and facilitate achievement, and the application of this system is subject to specific, clear and exceptional controls related to the privacy of the work of each federal entity and specific jobs.

The Authority stated that compressed work is allowed to be applied in exceptional cases in accordance with the controls specified in the human resources manuals, and it is only done with the approval of the head of the entity, and it is within a specific and short period of time.

With regard to the types of work approved in the federal government according to the new law, it is divided into “work from the headquarters of the entity”, which is the work that the employee performs according to what the employer decides, either from its headquarters or from the headquarters of any of its affiliated branches, throughout the working days and hours. the official. And “telework from within the country”, which is work or the performance of job duties from outside the workplace, but from within the country, in accordance with the provisions of the remote work system issued by the Council of Ministers, based on the Authority’s proposal, provided that the employee receives the financial allocations that determined by the system. As for the three new types, they are “telework from outside the country”, which is remote work from outside the country, in accordance with the provisions of the remote work system from outside the country, which is issued by the Council of Ministers, provided that the employee receives the financial allocations determined by the system. And “working with intense working hours”, and it is called the “compressed work week”, which is the work according to which the employee covers the full official weekly working hours on fewer working days per week, with a maximum of 10 hours per day, over four working days per week. The new law also introduced the “hybrid work” system, which is a work system based on merging work from the entity’s headquarters with remote work, so that an agreement and contract is made with the employee to perform part of the job duties or work required of him from the entity’s headquarters, and the other part through Remote work, with the possibility of confusion between more than one of the other types of work.