The Federal Authority for Human Resources confirmed that “there is no change in the working hours of employees of ministries and federal agencies, with the beginning of next July,” noting that “what was recently circulated on social media platforms in this regard is untrue.” And she continued that working in the “compressed work” system is subject to specific controls, intimidating social media users to investigate the authenticity of what they publish and obtain news and information from the official websites and their social media platforms. The authority said that the executive regulations of the Human Resources Law concern what has been developed in terms of employment patterns and new types of work, such as part-time work, temporary work, flexible work, work from the workplace or remotely, from inside and outside the country, and the hybrid and compressed working hours.

She pointed out that the “compressed work” system represents one type within a group of work types that are designed to enhance the flexibility of the government work environment and facilitate achievement, and the application of this system is subject to specific controls related to the privacy of the work of each federal entity and certain jobs.

She stated that compressed work is allowed to be applied in exceptional cases in accordance with the controls included in the human resources manuals, and it is only done with the approval of the head of the entity.

With regard to the types of work approved in the federal government according to the new law, it is divided into “work from the headquarters of the entity”, which is the work that the employee performs according to what the employer decides, either from its headquarters or from the headquarters of any of its affiliated branches, throughout the working days and hours. the official. And “telework from within the country”, which is work or the performance of job duties from outside the workplace, but from within the country, in accordance with the provisions of the remote work system issued by the Council of Ministers, based on the Authority’s proposal, provided that the employee receives the financial allocations that determined by the system. As for the three new types, they are “telework from outside the country”, according to the provisions of the remote work system from outside the country, which is issued by the Council of Ministers, provided that the employee receives the financial allocations that the system determines. And “working with intense working hours”, and it is called the “compressed work week”, which is the work according to which the employee covers the full weekly working hours on fewer working days per week, with a maximum of 10 hours per day, over four working days per week. The law introduced the “hybrid work” system, which is a work system based on merging work from the entity’s headquarters with remote work.