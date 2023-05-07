The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that the “Metaverse” technology will contribute in the near future to creating new work models that change work methods and concepts and traditional jobs in institutions, pointing out that this technology constitutes an advanced version of the Internet, enabling users to transcend browsing limits, calling on institutions Those wishing to use it with the aim of designing distinctive and rich experiences for their customers, until they take into consideration maintaining the confidentiality and privacy of customer data.

The authority stated, in its latest issue of its “Human Resources” magazine, that the “Ready” platform, recently launched by the UAE government, represents a new model for government action that focuses on raising levels of readiness for the future. It is also one of the leading national initiatives in developing and empowering resources. Governmental human resources, enhancing their capabilities, and qualifying them to keep pace with the rapid global changes.

“Ready” is one of the major transformational projects launched by the UAE government, with the aim of enhancing the readiness of federal government talents, and supporting them with future skills. Digital transformation, metaverse, cloud computing.

The authority indicated that it seeks to qualify and train all federal government employees to deal with “digital skills”, especially since digitization has contributed to transforming the features of daily life at various levels, and its application in government work carries many benefits, through the use of many technologies, Such as: blockchain, cloud computing, programming, Web 3.0, and Metaverse, explaining that it also aims to develop employees’ “data and artificial intelligence skills” to keep pace with current and future technological developments.

She pointed out that she is working through “Jahiz” to train employees as well on “the skills of the new economy”, which was founded on the use of new technologies and advanced technology, and to define its direct and indirect effects on aspects of life and the surrounding environment, in addition to training them on “X10 skills” to keep pace with development. Agile and fast-paced changes using flexible and innovative skills.

The authority noted that studies and research conducted by global technological institutions predict that the market value of the world of “metavirus” will reach $13 trillion within a few years, which reflects the large demand of governments and institutions for this technology, which has become an integral part of various sectors and fields of business during A relatively short period of time, confirming that many business sectors will witness radical changes thanks to the “Metaverse” technology, including education, retail, government services, health care, tourism, and industry, which requires the development of global participatory legislation to regulate digital transactions through this virtual world. .

She stated that the “Metaverse” technology has become strongly present in almost all sectors and industries, and the demand for it will increase further during the next few years, as it enables decision makers in governments and institutions to make decisions in a systematic and thoughtful manner, given the accurate data it provides them with, and comprehensive scientific analysis. and integrated data.