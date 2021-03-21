The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources recently launched an initiative for specialized professional certificates for federal government employees, “the elite”, with the aim of developing and enhancing the skills of employees of ministries and federal entities, by providing certificates and accredited professional programs offered by local and international universities and training institutes, within 20 job families. At preferential rates.

In this regard, Maryam Al Zarouni, Director of the Governmental Human Resources Planning Department at the Authority considered that the “Elite” professional certification initiative is one of the strategic initiatives of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, which aims to develop and develop the capabilities and skills of federal government employees, in a manner that ensures the competitiveness of the state and achieves its leadership Globalism.

She emphasized that the “Elite” serves the authority’s endeavors aimed at promoting investment in human capital working in the federal government, and supporting ministries and federal entities towards developing the skills and capabilities of their specialized employees, in order to meet the government’s rational aspirations and future directions, towards enhancing readiness to face future challenges in terms of future foresight. And well preparedness for it, in order to achieve global leadership and competitiveness for the state in all fields.

She said: The specialized professional certification initiative aims primarily to empower federal government employees and provide them with the necessary specialized skills. To achieve institutional goals and move towards the future, armed with high skills and specialized capabilities, by obtaining specialized professional certificates approved by the competent authorities locally and internationally, as these professional certificates are provided throughout the year by the best training providers, and leading institutes and universities in all Specializations within 20 job families, and preferential rates for federal government employees.

She mentioned that 40 professional certificates were launched for the month of March, in several fields, distributed among 10 job families: (finance and accounting, human resources, auditing and governance, health and safety, institutional development, media, program and project management, engineering, institutional support services, and technology) the information).

She indicated that similar monthly certificate packages will be launched, in partnership with dozens of training providers, within all disciplines on a monthly basis, via the initiative page on the authority’s website (www.fahr.gov.ae), so that they are classified by month or job family, calling Those wishing to benefit from it, at preferential prices, – whether from the federal authorities or the employees themselves – to contact the “Elite” initiative team at the authority, through the unified call center (600525524), or by email [email protected]





