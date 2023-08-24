Today, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a special circular, addressed to all ministries and federal entities in the country, regarding the “back to school” policy, which was approved by the esteemed Council of Ministers, and launched by the Federal Government earlier, with the aim of improving the quality of life of employees, and raising levels of satisfaction and happiness. Career, achieving the required balance between social and professional life, and enhancing family cohesion.

In its circular No. 8 of 2023, the authority called on all ministries and federal entities to enable their employees to benefit from the flexibility offered by the “back to school” policy, with the aim of facilitating parents working in the federal government, with the start of the new academic year, and enabling them to Accompanying their children to schools and nurseries at the beginning of their academic journey, in implementation of the policy, in the light of human resources directives and legislation, and the procedures adopted in the federal government in this regard, in a manner that does not affect the workflow and provision of services, and in accordance with the regulations followed in each federal entity, and with the approval of the line manager.

The “back to school” policy stipulates that parents of federal government employees who have children in schools be given sufficient flexibility to accompany their children to and from schools, whether through a morning late permission or early departure, on the first school day, for a maximum of 3 hours. Maximum combined or divided into two periods morning or evening.

As for fathers and mothers of federal government employees who have children in nurseries and kindergartens, they may be granted permission to be late in the morning or leave early during the first school week. To accompany their children to and from the nursery, for a maximum of three hours per day.

The “back to school” policy also allows flexible working hours to be granted on other occasions and circumstances related to the academic year, in a manner that does not prejudice the workflow in the entity, and does not contradict the Human Resources Law in the federal government and its implementing regulations, whereby an employee may be granted permission for a period not exceeding three Hours to attend parents’ meetings in his children’s schools, and he may be granted permission for a period not exceeding three hours to attend graduation ceremonies, events and activities for children.