The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular to all ministries and federal authorities regarding the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday and the Arafat stand in the federal government for the year 1444 AH.

It was decided that the holiday of the Day of Arafah and the blessed Eid Al-Adha will be from the 9th of Dhu al-Hijjah, until the 12th of Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 AH, and in accordance with that of the Gregorian date.

The circular came in accordance with the decision of the Council of Ministers regarding the official holiday agenda approved for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2023.

On this occasion, the authority congratulated the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates and the residents on its land, and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking God Almighty to return it to them with good health and wellness.