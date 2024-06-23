The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources held a special session of the Customer Council, to discuss ways to eliminate bureaucracy in the human resources procedures applied in the federal government.

The session, which aimed to support efforts to simplify and reduce procedures from the customer’s perspective, and improve the experience of users of electronic human resources systems, was attended by Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Authority, Mohammed bin Taliah, Head of Government Services for the Government of the UAE, and Ibrahim Fikri, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector, Team Leader. Zeroing out the bureaucracy in the Authority, along with a number of human resources managers, officials and employees from various ministries and federal agencies, and a working team on zeroing out the bureaucracy from the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the session held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai, Laila Al Suwaidi stressed the importance of the session as it is a practical laboratory and an opportunity to involve customers and actual users of human resources procedures and government electronic systems in developing them, noting that it comes within the framework of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to develop the government services system, in line with The UAE government’s strategy to eliminate bureaucracy and simplify government procedures.

She said: The Authority was the first to eliminate bureaucracy and improve the customer experience, especially with the launch of the new interface for the “Bayanati” system and the Authority’s smart application in a new look.

Mohammed bin Taliah stressed the role of human resources departments and officials in improving the lives of employees, which reflects positively on the level of services provided to customers and society, noting that the bureaucracy zeroing program translates the directives of the wise leadership towards developing government services, by canceling 2,000 government procedures, and reducing the time periods for procedures by a percentage. 50%, and eliminating all unnecessary conditions and requirements.

Ibrahim Fikri reviewed the topics of the session, considering it a practical laboratory and brainstorming session to provide better and proactive human resources services, pointing to the authority’s efforts to eliminate bureaucracy, especially with its launch of the new interface for the “Bayanati” system, which reduced the number of clicks by 58%, and the number of steps by 67%. The average time taken to complete procedures by 55%, and the Authority’s smart application reduced the number of clicks by 50%, steps by 32%, and the time taken by 36%.

During the session, the participants were divided into brainstorming groups to present new visions for the Authority’s services and simplify human resources procedures in the federal government. The participants discussed ways to cancel the documents required of the employee and rely on mechanisms for linking and reading data, in addition to improving the customer experience through the new digital interface of the system “ My Data” and the Authority’s smart application (FAHR).

The UAE government has directed ministries and government agencies to immediately implement the program, with the aim of canceling 2,000 government procedures, reducing time periods by 50%, and eliminating unnecessary conditions and requirements within a year, as the work results will be evaluated and the best achievements will be celebrated by the end of 2024.

The program aims to enhance the effectiveness of government procedures issued by ministries and federal agencies, and improve the leadership of the UAE government and its global competitiveness in government efficiency.