The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a special circular regarding defining official working hours for employees of ministries and federal entities during the blessed month of Ramadan, based on the decision of the Council of Ministers regarding defining official working hours for the federal government sector in the blessed month of Ramadan.

The official working hours of the ministries and federal entities during the blessed month of Ramadan – according to the circular – start from nine in the morning and end at two thirty in the afternoon, from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday, the working hours are from nine in the morning until 12 in the afternoon, with the exception of those The nature of their work requires otherwise.

The authority confirmed that it is permissible for ministries and federal entities – and in accordance with their work interest – to apply the flexible work regulations approved by them or to work remotely in accordance with the rules during the working days in the blessed month of Ramadan, within the limits of the number of working hours approved per day.

On this occasion, the Authority raised its highest verses of congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and to their fellow members. The Supreme Council of the Federation, the rulers of the Emirates, asking God Almighty to return them with good health and wellness. She also congratulated the people of the Emirates and residents on its land on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.