The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, issued a circular regarding the organization of government work in federal agencies.

The circular stipulated the abolition of all previous exceptions granted to employees, including their exclusion from returning to work places, due to emergency conditions and response to the “Covid-19” pandemic, as of Sunday, May 16, 2021, with the exception of female employees who follow their children on the distance learning system, so the exception will continue. Them until the end of the current school year.

The circular affirmed that employees without vaccinations must commit to conducting a nasal swab examination / PCR / every week at the employee’s own expense .. The examination will be at the expense of the employer if the employee has an exception from taking the vaccine according to a medical report approved by the medical committee.

The circular called on all federal authorities to adhere to the application of safety standards and adhere to the application of the “Guidance for the Office Work Environment and Work from Workplace in the Federal Government”, issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, and any instructions related to occupational health and safety, with an emphasis on physical distancing and taking precautionary measures. Necessary, to ensure the safety of employees.





