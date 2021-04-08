Yesterday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a special circular regarding determining the working hours of employees in ministries and federal entities during the holy month of Ramadan. The circular stated that the official working hours of the ministries and federal entities in the blessed month of Ramadan start at nine o’clock in the morning and end at two o’clock in the afternoon, with the exception of those whose work requires otherwise, based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding the executive regulations of the Human Resources Law in the Federal Government regarding It is related to determining the official working hours in the holy month of Ramadan.

On this occasion, the authority raised the highest verses of congratulations to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, and to their brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates, ask God Almighty to return it to them with good health.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

