Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/29/2024 – 12:12

A restructuring program for the six federal hospitals in Rio de Janeiro will soon be presented by the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade. According to her, the institutions already have their boards established and a management committee has been set up that is working on the problems identified.

The Ministry of Health formed partnerships with the city of Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian Hospital Services Company (Ebserh), the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and the Conceição Hospital Group (GHC). “We are working together to strengthen hospitals as reference units in the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde] We will present more measures in the coming weeks”, said the minister this Friday (28), during a visit to health units in Belford Roxo, in Baixada Fluminense.

The minister stressed that the Ministry of Health is aware of the current situation in hospitals and that short-term solutions have already been implemented. “We have been working in federal hospitals since last year, when we opened 300 beds that were previously closed, and we continue to work hard to maintain supplies. We continue to work to get hospitals up and running and reduce waiting times. I have spoken with President Lula and this is a priority for the ministry,” added Nísia.

Nísia Trindade also visited a center specializing in care for neuroatypical children, the construction of a maternity ward, an ophthalmology hospital, a children’s hospital, an emergency care unit (UPA) and a physiotherapy, orthopedics and imaging center.