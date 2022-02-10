The Ministry of Economy confirmed that it had created the first federal license to practice the profession of tourist guides in various tourist and archaeological sites in the country, explaining that this license is intended for national cadres wishing to work in the profession of tourist guidance, according to a number of conditions and regulations regulating the profession.

The ministry stated, in a parliamentary report to the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, that “it has been noticed during the past periods that there has been an increasing demand from various tourists and visitors to the tourist and archaeological sites in the country, for citizen tour guides to benefit from their information and experiences in explaining and clarifying archaeological and heritage information, what Pushing the ministry to take the decision to issue the federal license for tourist guides, with the aim of attracting a large segment of national cadres willing to work in this important profession.

With regard to the requirements and requirements for national cadres to obtain a federal license to practice the profession of tourism guidance, the official website of the Ministry of Economy stated that the ministry seeks to develop the profession of tourism guidance, enhance the role of national youth in representing their country, and introduce the tourism potential and cultural, heritage and cultural capabilities of the UAE. The Ministry made it clear that by providing this license to young Emirati talents and competencies, in cooperation with tourism development authorities and departments in all the emirates of the country, it aims to enhance the importance of the tourism guidance profession and stimulate young Emirati talents and talents to join and work in the promising tourism sector, develop the tourism sector and upgrade its services to be one of the engines of economic development over the next 50 years.

She pointed out the need to meet two main conditions to obtain the license, the first, that the applicant be a citizen of the UAE, and the second that he possess a valid tourist guide license from one of the local emirates, calling on national cadres wishing to obtain a unified tourist guide license that qualifies them to work in the Emirates. All state, who meet the conditions, to register with the federal digital platform for the tourist guide license, at the link https://www.emiratitourguide.ae/.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

