The federal government announced this Saturday (18) the dispatch of another 100 National Force agents to Rio Grande do Norte, to help contain the wave of criminal attacks in the state, such as fires in public buildings, businesses, vehicles and even homes, in addition to of shootings. In the state, the balance is of reduction of attacks due to reinforcements and actions of public security in the streets.

Through social media, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, announced the dispatch of another 100 National Force agents to the state.

Related news: We have more than 500 members of the National Force and federal forces working in Rio Grande do Norte, in aid of the state government. I have now determined the allocation of another 100 police officers. pic.twitter.com/HRJDbWdVYg — Flavio Dino (@FlavioDino) March 18, 2023

Task Force Balance Sheet

This Saturday, the Secretary of Public Security of Rio Grande do Norte, updated the balance of the Task Force that works to contain the wave of violence.

Since last Tuesday (14th), when the first records were made, 111 suspects have been arrested, including three teenagers, 11 fugitives from justice recaptured and three monitored by electronic anklets. In the latter case, one of them was arrested with a firearm, another with a gallon of gasoline and the third with a large amount of drugs.

The balance also records 34 firearms seized, in addition to four fake ones, 98 explosive devices and 23 gallons of gasoline. There are also 12 motorcycles, two cars, money, drugs, ammunition and stolen goods recovered.

Despite the fact that the night of Friday (17th) and early morning of Saturday (18th) were marked by more violence in the state, with new criminal attacks and deathsthe state government says that the reinforcement of public security agents and constant actions on the streets of the state resulted in the reduction of criminal acts.

Based on data from the Regional Integrated Public Security Intelligence Center – Northeast and the Statistical Information and Criminal Analysis Coordination of the State Secretariat for Public Security, on Tuesday, 103 criminal acts were recorded throughout Rio Grande do Norte. On Friday, after a gradual drop in occurrences, there were 26 criminal acts. As a result, there was a reduction of 74.8% in this period.