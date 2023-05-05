Ministry of Science and Technology will partner with Embraer, Visiona, Akaer and ACS to develop technologies

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Luciana Santos (PC do B), announces this Friday (May 5, 2023) an injection of BRL 360 million for the development of technologies in the aeronautics and space sectors. This is the largest volume ever invested by Finep (Studies and Projects Financier), a public science promotion company linked to the ministry.

The delivery of resources for the modernization of the Armed Forces arsenal has been officially articulated by the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) since the beginning of his third term and was promoted after the 8th of January, as a way of calming down after of a series of dismissals of military personnel from the GSI (Institutional Security Office).

The partnership for the use of the recently announced budget will be with the companies Embraer, Visiona, Akaer and ACS. The contracts will be signed during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of AIAB (Association of Aerospace Industries of Brazil), this Friday.

The minister had already mentioned the government’s negotiations with aviation companies during the trip to Portugal on April 21. At the time, she said that Embraer will build military aircraft, the so-called “super toucan“.