DThe federal government wants to reduce the price of electricity for the economy through tax reform. According to information from the German Press Agency, the plans include, among other things, a significant reduction in electricity tax for the manufacturing industry and an expansion of the current electricity price compensation for corporations that particularly suffer from high electricity prices. The “Handelsblatt” first reported on the plans.
