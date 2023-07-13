Ministry of Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) prepares a technical note seeking to reach the percentage of 25% foreseen in the legislation

O doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services), owned by the vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), is preparing a technical note to suggest an increase in the percentage of public purchases of goods and services by micro and small businesses, as provided for in complementary law 123/2006.

The technical note is being prepared by the Always (Special Secretariat for Micro and Small Enterprises). The document should be sent this month to the Ministry of Management and Innovation – body responsible for regulating public procurement. That’s what I said to Power360 Joaquim Donizeti de Almeidadirector of the Business Environment, Micro and Small Businesses and Entrepreneurship Department at Sempe.

Complementary law 123/2006 establishes a quota of up to 25% for contracting goods and services from micro and small companies by federal, state and municipal entities. According to Sebrae, of the 452,500 suppliers registered in the system Compras.gov.br, 67.7% are micro and small companies. The slice represents 297.2 thousand entrepreneurs.

The legislation ensures that small businesses, including MEI (Individual Micro-Entrepreneurs) and small farmers, have differentiated treatment in bidding processes, such as exclusivity in purchases of up to R$ 80,000.

“If it’s a preference, it’s an indication for the public sector to make that policy and buy from the small ones. This will bring return to the local economy, to the state economy and to the municipality economy”said Almeida.

According to Sempe’s director, due to the fact that the legislation establishes a preference limited to 25% and not an obligation, public bodies and companies fail to comply with it in its entirety. “25% is foreseen, but it is not exercised, nor is there a consolidated indicator that firmly represents the participation of small companies in public purchases”he says.

Almeida considers attaching a report by the CGU (Controladoria Geral da União) on public purchases by micro and small companies in the technical note, based on data from the Secretariat for Management and Innovation, for 2020 and 2021. full (1 MB). According to the document, the ministry could have purchased R$ 166 million more from micro and small companies. In the period, purchases totaled R$ 16.2 million.