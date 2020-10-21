BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The Federal President, the Chancellor and their ministers are leaving the new capital airport BER on business trips on Wednesday. The Bundeswehr Air Force puts the provisional government terminal into operation, where guests from the federal government from abroad are also received. They ended up in Tegel for two decades. From now on, only the helicopters of the Bundeswehr air readiness will fly from there.

The home airport of the aircraft will initially remain Cologne / Bonn. So you only come to Berlin for specific missions to pick up the politicians or bring them back to the capital. In perspective, however, the white machines with the black, red and gold stripes are to move entirely to BER.

A “dress rehearsal” for the new terminal went smoothly at the beginning of October. Commissioning will now take place ten days before the opening of the entire BER airport on October 31, 2020./mfi/DP/jha