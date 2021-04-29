D.he bronzes from the African kingdom of Benin in the area of ​​today’s Nigeria are being returned. A panel of experts made up of German museum directors and representatives of the federal and state governments, led by Minister of State for Culture Monika Grütters, agreed on Thursday. A precise schedule for the restitution of the cultural treasures is to be worked out by the summer. The first returns to Nigeria should take place in the coming year.

However, the German museums also want to discuss with their Nigerian partners “whether and how Benin bronzes as part of the cultural heritage of humanity can also be shown in Germany in the future”. The cooperation between museums, the training of future curators and the development of cultural infrastructures in the African country should be promoted, according to a statement published on Thursday evening. The agency for international museum cooperation founded by the Federal Foreign Office should support this process.

Around 1100 bronzes in Germany alone

The Benin bronzes, mostly made of brass, human and animal figures and reliefs, were captured in 1897 during a punitive military expedition in Benin City, the capital of the then Kingdom of Benin. The bronzes were then auctioned in London. They ended up in numerous European museum and private collections. The director of the Africa department of the Berlin Museum of Ethnology, Felix von Luschan, played a key role in ensuring that a large part of the objects reached Germany from Benin. Today there are around 1100 Benin bronzes in German museums.

440 of them are in the possession of the Berlin Ethnological Museum, the successor to the Imperial Ethnological Museum. Further important holdings of Benin bronzes are kept in the Hamburg Museum am Rothenbaum, in the Cologne Rautenstrauch-Joest Museum, in the Stuttgart Linden Museum and in the ethnological collections of Leipzig and Dresden. Since the early 1970s, politicians and cultural experts from Nigeria have tried to return individual bronzes. Two years ago, the Nigerian ambassador to Germany made an official return request. The Benin Dialogue Group, in which German and British museums are represented, has been negotiating with the Nigerian government about the future whereabouts of the bronzes since 2011.

The royal family also claims ownership

The Legacy Restoration Trust (LRT) was founded in Nigeria to collect and distribute the restituted works of art. One of the tasks of the independent foundation is to set up a museum in Benin City, which is to house a considerable part of the objects. Another part is to be housed in the Nigerian National Museum in Lagos. In addition to the Nigerian government, the Benin royal family also claims ownership of the bronzes.

On the German side, the return talks with Nigeria are to be coordinated by the director of the Hamburg Museum am Rothenbaum, Barbara Plankensteiner, and the president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, Hermann Parzinger. Plankensteiner also heads the Berlin Dialogue Group. The Berlin Ethnological Museum is part of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation and will soon exhibit the most important objects from its Benin collection in the Humboldt Forum in the reconstructed Berlin Palace.

An online platform is to bring all collections together

In addition to the negotiations on restitutions, the digital recording of Benin’s cultural treasures is also to be pushed ahead. The contact point for collections from colonial contexts, which is jointly financed by the federal government and the federal states, wants to publish a list of all Benin bronzes in German museums on its website by June 15. With the “Digital Benin” project, which is financed by the Ernst von Siemens Art Foundation, the Benin collections scattered around the world are to be brought together in a central online platform. In addition, the federal, state and local governments want to set up an independent portal for colonial collections within the German Digital Library in the coming years.

Minister of State for Culture Grütters described the joint declaration on Thursday as a historic milestone in Germany’s handling of its colonial past. The aim is to “contribute to understanding and reconciliation with the descendants of the people who were robbed of their cultural treasures during the colonial era”.