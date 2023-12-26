Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/26/2023 – 7:23

Survey of Estadão shows that the government spent R$26.8 million on renovations, purchasing new furniture, materials and household utensils for the Planalto Palace, the Alvorada Palace, the Official Residence of Torto and the Jaburu Palace in 2023. Compared to previous years, it is the largest expenditure on this type of expense, which does not take into account the day-to-day maintenance of official residences and the payment of employees. The numbers are from the Transparency Portal and Siga Brasil.

The Communication Secretariat (Secom) informed that the pieces acquired respect the standards and references of the official Palaces. “In addition, all the pieces become part of the Union’s heritage and will be used by future heads of state who reside there.”

Of this amount, R$114,000 was allocated to a new carpet, with the aim of giving more “Brazilianness” to the Palácio do Planalto. A sofa chosen by First Lady Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, for Alvorada, the official residence of the Presidency, was purchased for R$65,000. Installing a “softer and more comfortable” floor at Granja do Torto, the Presidency’s country house, cost R$156,000. Planalto said that “the items are not personal”, but “Union assets that would not need to be reconstituted if the properties had been received by the current administration in good condition”.

The acquisition of new furniture is part of a project to “modernize” the palaces, as stated in one of the Presidency’s purchase processes. Earlier this year, Janja stated in an interview with GloboNews that the Palácio da Alvorada was damaged during the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro. The first lady even showed torn upholstery, damaged floors and a broken table in the residence. With this justification, the couple lived for more than a month in a hotel in Brasília. “It’s a lot of work, but we’re already working on making everything beautiful and reopening Alvorada for visitors as soon as possible,” she wrote on a social network. Eleven months after this speech, visits to the Palácio da Alvorada, however, remain suspended.

Notice

Furniture purchases were made throughout the year. On November 29th, the Presidency of the Republic published a notice for the acquisition of 13 nylon and sisal fiber rugs, three for Alvorada and 10 for Planalto. The total estimated value is R$374,452.71. Prices for each rug range from R$736 to R$113,888.82. The most expensive are items inspired by modernist designs by architect Burle Marx, with an organic shape designed based on the lines of the Planalto Palace's water mirror and dimensions of 6.8 x 10.3 meters. These pieces will be located in areas where events and ceremonies take place on the Planalto.

To justify these acquisitions, the organization claims that the oriental rugs, which currently decorate the rooms and offices of presidential palaces, do not bring the necessary “Brazilianness” to their spaces. In this way, says the preliminary technical study, “research was carried out on the types of materials used in the production of Brazilian carpets, as well as on the places and means of manufacturing tapestry pieces in the country, aiming at greater visual integration between the spaces of the building”. The purchasing process is still in the proposal capture phase.

Lux

A decree published on September 27, 2021 prohibits the acquisition of luxury goods by the federal government, which includes the Presidency of the Republic itself. The text considers luxury goods to be those that present ostentation, opulence, strong aesthetic appeal or refinement. There are, however, two exceptions in which it is possible to purchase these luxury items: first, if they are purchased at a price equal to or lower than the common good; second, if it has superior characteristics justified by the body.

Despite the carpet's high value, the Presidency says it is not a luxurious item. When contacted, Secom clarified that the item has superior characteristics justified in view of the strict activity of the body or entity.

The Presidency of the Republic will also spend R$156,154.77 to replace the floors at Granja do Torto, the presidents' official country house, which has an artificial lake, swimming pool, football field, court and barbecue area. The objective of changing the floor is to “standardize” the environment with materials that have “greater durability and require low maintenance”. The new floor will be made of vinyl and is characterized by being “softer and more comfortable”, as highlighted by the Presidency during the purchase.

Layette

R$ 130,695.36 are also being spent on a layette of sheets and bed and bath linen. Part of this amount (R$41,750) was spent without bidding, in September this year. The other part (R$88,945.36) refers to a auction opened on December 4th for the purchase of items such as blankets, pillowcases and bathrobes.

“The acquisition is justified to renew the bed and bath linens of the presidential family and guests in the Official Residences of Palácio da Alvorada and Granja do Torto”, says the study that supports the opening of the notice. The quilts will adorn Alvorada's new R$42,230 bed. The item has a natural grain leather covering and metal feet, and was purchased in February by Janja along with reclining sofas costing up to R$65,140 and ergonomic armchairs costing R$29,450.

At the end of the year, the Presidency opened processes to purchase R$182,810 worth of motorized blinds and curtains and R$358,400 worth of Christmas trees and arrangements of noble, tropical and field flowers to welcome authorities, politicians and artists.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.