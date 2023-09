How did you feel about the content of this article?

Federal Government spent more than R$78,000 on Maduro’s visit to Brazil | Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Presidency of the Republic

The government Lula (EN) spent BRL 78.4 thousand with the visit of dictator Nicolás Maduro to Brazil in May of this year. Maduro was received with a red carpet and military honors promoted by the Federal government.

The information was disclosed through a request at the request of the federal deputy Joe Thunder

(PL-SC). According to the document, the expenses were specific to logistics It is security of the president of Venezuela.

The parliamentarian questions the investigations that the dictator answers in the International Criminal Court

for crimes against humanity. In the response signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieirathese accusations must not compromise Venezuela’s relations with other countries.

Finally, Vieira says that Maduro’s visit does not violate any international obligation of Brazil. “A visit to Brazil by the Head of State of a country whose situation is being investigated by the International Criminal Court does not entail a violation of international obligations assumed by Brazil”, says the chancellor.

At the meeting, Lula praised the business carried out between Brazil and Venezuela, in addition to signing bilateral agreements.