DThe Federal Government signed an international agreement to protect the world’s oceans at the UN General Assembly in New York. The agreement is “a glimmer of hope for the seas of this world, a glimmer of hope for the people of this world, but also a glimmer of hope for the United Nations,” said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday during a joint appearance with Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (both Greens). Sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Until now, the high seas were de facto a lawless area. “That’s changing now.”

Lemke spoke of a “historic day for ocean protection”. It is good that the agreement has been signed by around 80 states – 60 states are necessary for ratification. Once these states have deposited their instruments of ratification, the agreement can enter into force 120 days later. “We in Germany will now do everything we can to make ratification as quick as possible,” said Lemke. Since all democratic parties in the Bundestag support the relevant law, she expects this to happen “very quickly and with consensus”.

After years of negotiations, the United Nations passed an agreement to protect the world’s oceans in June. Among other things, the pact creates the basis for the designation of large protected areas on the high seas. Procedures are also established to examine economic projects, expeditions and other activities in the oceans for their environmental compatibility. Two thirds of the oceans belong to the high seas and have thus far been largely a legal vacuum. The federal cabinet approved the signing in mid-September.

Environmentalists are calling for quick action

Environmental groups believe the agreement must come into full force by 2025 at the latest to achieve the “30-by-30” goal. “The ocean cannot wait, and given that the agreement has been almost 20 years in the making, there is no time to waste,” said Jessica Battle, ocean expert at the Worldwide Fund for Nature.







The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) estimates that $500 million is needed to get the agreement off the ground and that a dedicated fund for implementation and capacity building could require another $100 million a year.

The interim head of Greenpeace International, Mads Christensen, also expressed the hope that the agreement would come into force by the next UN Maritime Conference in France in 2025. “We have no time to lose,” he warned. The international community only had seven years left to convert at least 30 percent of the oceans into protected areas.

The marine expert from Greenpeace Germany, Franziska Saalmann, explained that by signing the UN agreement, the federal government was sending “an important signal for marine protection”. The oceans must be “protected from exploitation, also because they stabilize our climate”.