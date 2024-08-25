Situation demands “rapid and coordinated responses between all levels of power”, says Environment Minister Marina Silva
The Ministry of Regional Development sent planes this Sunday (August 25, 2024) to fight fires in the State of São Paulo. The minister, Waldez Góes, said that one of them is an aircraft that transports up to 12,000 liters of water on each flight.
According to Góes, the government mobilized 4 planes for the mission, in addition to aircraft from the Ministry of Defense. This Sunday (August 25), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) goes to Ibama headquarters in Brasília to monitor the situation of fires in the country.
On Saturday (24.Aug), the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvasaid he spoke with the state governor, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans): “I reinforced to the governor that we are available to jointly face this situation, intensified by strong winds and drought”.
According to the minister, “the number of fire outbreaks, cities on high alert and the progress of destruction and risks highlighted by Inpe [Instituto Nacional de Estudos e Pesquisas Espaciais] require rapid and coordinated responses between all levels of power”.
The state of São Paulo recorded 2,621 fire outbreaks in 48 hours, according to information released by Inpe on Saturday morning (August 24). This year, the state has recorded 5,278 outbreaks, the highest number of fires in the historical series started by the institute in 1998.
The State Civil Defense has placed 34 cities on high alert for fires. Low humidity and a heat wave are increasing the risk of new outbreaks. The fires have covered several cities with smoke, leading to the closure of 17 highways. In addition, they resulted in the death of two employees at a plant in Urupês, who were trying to fight the flames.
At the end of the afternoon on Friday (23 August), air quality plummeted, with the sky over the capital of São Paulo taking on a reddish hue, an optical phenomenon caused by the refraction of solar rays in the dust and soot from the fires.
Tarcísio established a crisis cabinet on Friday (23 August) and carried out a flyover of the most affected areas to assess the damage.
“In yet another climate emergency faced by the country, the moment once again requires solidarity, concentration and preparation to respond adequately to its impacts.”, concluded the minister.
Watch images of the fires shared on social media (2min18s):
CARE
In the face of dry days and poor air quality, the population is advised to adopt preventive measures. It is necessary to stay informed about pollution levels, avoid outdoor exercise during times of high sunlight, keep environments ventilated, and prioritize hydration and the consumption of fruits and vegetables. Special care should be taken with the elderly and children, watching for signs of dehydration and respiratory problems.
