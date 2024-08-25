Situation demands “rapid and coordinated responses between all levels of power”, says Environment Minister Marina Silva

The Ministry of Regional Development sent planes this Sunday (August 25, 2024) to fight fires in the State of São Paulo. The minister, Waldez Góes, said that one of them is an aircraft that transports up to 12,000 liters of water on each flight.

According to Góes, the government mobilized 4 planes for the mission, in addition to aircraft from the Ministry of Defense. This Sunday (August 25), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) goes to Ibama headquarters in Brasília to monitor the situation of fires in the country.

On Saturday (24.Aug), the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvasaid he spoke with the state governor, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans): “I reinforced to the governor that we are available to jointly face this situation, intensified by strong winds and drought”.

According to the minister, “the number of fire outbreaks, cities on high alert and the progress of destruction and risks highlighted by Inpe [Instituto Nacional de Estudos e Pesquisas Espaciais] require rapid and coordinated responses between all levels of power”.