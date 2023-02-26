The Federal Government sent a first installment of R$ 170 million to states and municipalities to reinforce social assistance policies and networks.

The value, referring to the month of January, is part of an amount of R$ 2.2 billion that will be sent throughout the year, according to the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger. The installment is part of the budget recomposition of the Unified Social Assistance System (SUAS).

“These transfers are extremely important to guarantee the continuity of the activities and programs developed by SUAS, which offer support to citizens who are in a situation of vulnerability or social risk”, said Minister Wellington Dias in a note.

In a note, the folder states that the amount sent to states and municipalities is double that intended in the previous management, during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).