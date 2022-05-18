President Jair Bolsonaro regulated today (17), by means of a presidential decree, remote work in public administration. The possibility is provided for in the rules published by the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic that establish the Performance Management Program for Civilian Personnel of the Administration with face-to-face or remote work.

According to the document, proof of attendance for public agents who agree to carry out their functions remotely will become the periodic delivery of demands. The possibility of remote work will be full or partial, observing the need for the employee to be available for phone calls – including to serve the external public – during all working hours.

There is also a forecast of increased productivity for those who opt for remote service. The text also creates the possibility of working from abroad, but only for a limited time and in “restricted hypotheses”. The remote work regime will be established following the interests of the public administration. The document does not detail how the new standard will be implemented.

“This replacement focuses on results-oriented administration and seeks greater transparency in relation to the activities carried out by the public administration and its agents,” reads the statement from the General Secretariat.

According to the federal government, the measure will have an impact on the productivity of the civil service, as it establishes a work model “oriented towards results and increased efficiency.”