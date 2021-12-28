The National Secretariat for Civil Defense and Protection of the Ministry of Regional Development recognized the emergency situation in 86 municipalities in Bahia as a result of heavy rains in the region. The Ordinance is published in the Official Diary of the Union this Tuesday, 28.

The following municipalities had recognized emergency situations: Anagé, Angical, Arataca, Aurelino Leal, Barra do Choça, Barra do Rocha, Belo Campo, Brejões, Brejolândia, Buerarema, Caatiba, Cachoeira, Caetanos, Camacan, Camamu, Canavieiras, Caturama, Coaraci , Cotegipe, Cravolândia, Dário Meira, Dom Basílio, Esplanade, Feira de Santana, Firmino Alves, Floresta Azul, Gandu, Gongogi, Governador Mangabeira, Ibicaraí, Ibicuí, Ibipeba, Ibirapitanga, Ibirataia, Ibitiara, Igrapiúna, Iguaí, Itpiaú, Itaeté, Itaju do Colônia, Itapé, Itapetinga, Itapitanga, Itaquara, Itarantim, Itororó, Ituberá, Jequié, Jitaúna, Jussari, Jussiape, Lafaiete Coutinho, Laje, Our Lady’s Livramento, Manoel Vitorino, Milré, Niaglio Souza, , Nova Canaã, Pau Brasil, Piraí do Norte, Poções, Potiraguá, Presidente Jânio Quadros, Presidente Tancredo Neves, Ribeirão do Largo, Rio de Contas, Santa Cruz da Vitória, Santa Inês, Santa Maria da Vitória, Santanópolis, São Félix, Sapeaçu , Tabocas do Brejo Velho, Tanhaçu, Taperoá, Ubaíra, Ubaitaba, Ubatã, Uruçuca, Valença, Vitória da Conquista, Wanderley, Wenceslau Guimarães.

