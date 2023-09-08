More than 50,000 people were affected by the cyclone; measure aims to speed up Civil Defense services

The Ministry of Integration and Regional Development recognized this Thursday (September 7, 2023) a state of public calamity in 79 cities in Rio Grande do Sul. authorities to the population of Rio Grande do Sul affected by the passage of an extratropical cyclone this week.

According to the state Civil Defense, 25 people are missing, 2,944 are homeless and 7,607 are homeless.

With the state of calamity, the municipalities will be able to request resources for the 1st hour assistance to the affected population. They will also be able to present work plans for the reconstruction of the affected areas. Resources are used for relief, assistance to victims, restoration of essential services and reconstruction of destroyed or damaged infrastructure, such as roads.

The ministry informed that the request must be made through the Integrated Disaster Information System. Based on the information sent, the National Civil Defense evaluates the targets and amounts requested. With the approval, an ordinance is published in the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) with the amount to be released.

According to the folder, National Civil Defense teams have been in Rio Grande do Sul since Monday (September 4, 2023) to provide support to city halls in affected cities in preparing requests for recognition of an emergency situation and transfer of resources for humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services.

The cities that had the state of calamity recognized are:

Holy Water;

André da Rocha;

Arroio do Meio;

Bento Gonçalves;

Boa Vista das Missões;

Boa Vista do Buricá;

Good Jesus;

Bom Retiro do Sul;

South Waterfall;

Cachoeirinha;

Camargo;

Campestre da Serra;

Candelaria;

Carlos Barbosa;

Shell;

Caxias do Sul;

Chapada;

Charqueadas;

Cyriac;

Hills;

Southern coconut trees;

Cotiporan;

Coxilha;

High Cross;

Southern Cross;

David Canabarro;

Charmed;

Erechim;

Foamy;

Station;

Star;

Eugene de Castro;

Farroupilha;

Getulio Vargas;

Ibiraiaras;

Immigrants;

Ipê;

Itapuca;

Jacuizinho;

Jaguarí;

Pond;

Paved;

Lajeado do Bugre;

Castilian bush;

Marau,

Montauri;

Montenegro;

Muslim;

Multiliterate;

Nova Araçá;

Nova Bassano;

New South Rome;

New Hamburg;

Palm trees of the Missions;

Panambi;

Paraí;

Deep step;

Protasio Alves;

Rock Sales;

Holy Family;

Santa Maria;

Santa Teresa;

Santo Angelo;

Santo Antônio do Palma;

Saint Christ;

Santo Expedito do Sul;

São Domingos do Sul;

Saint Jerome;

Saint George;

Saint Nicholas;

São Sebastião do Caí;

Sapiranga;

Sarandi;

New Headquarters;

Serafina Corrêa;

hinterland;

Taquari;

Vacancy;

Vanini.

With information from Brazil Agency.