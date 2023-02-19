On the night of this Sunday, the 19th, the federal government recognized the state of public calamity decreed in São Sebastião, a municipality on the coast of São Paulo hit by heavy rains this Carnival holiday.

The recognition is included in an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette (DOU) published a little while ago, in an ordinance signed by the Minister of Regional Development, Waldez Góes, who will visit the affected areas on behalf of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva tomorrow.

The publication in the Official Gazette opens space for the federal government to release funds on an extraordinary basis for the affected municipalities. This Sunday, R$ 2 million were released via the Port Authority of Santos, a request by Lula operationalized by the Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França.