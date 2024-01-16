Lula management team visited affected areas this Monday; 5 municipalities must still have the situation recognized

Until Tuesday night (16 January 2024), the federal government recognized the State of Emergency in 7 municipalities in Rio. Rain hit the Greater Rio region on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The ordinances of the National Secretariat for Civil Protection and Defense were published in Official Diary of the Union and are a prerequisite for city halls to receive federal funds for humanitarian assistance.

The municipalities are:

The Lula government sent a team of ministers and secretaries to Rio to visit and monitor the affected areas. Were in the city:

Waldez Góes – minister Integration and Regional Development;

Anielle Franco – Minister of Racial Equality;

João Paulo Capobianco – substitute minister of Environment and Climate Change; It is

Osmar Almeida Junior – substitute minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger.

According to Góes, 23 municipalities were affected by the storm over the weekend and 12 of them filed a request for recognition of the emergency situation. The recognition of 5 of them has not yet been published.