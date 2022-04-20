Home page politics

Of: Felix Durach

Chancellor Scholz assured the Ukrainian government that it would buy German weapons. According to a report, however, it should not be heavy equipment.

Berlin – The federal government announced on Tuesday evening how Ukraine would be supported with weapons and war material in the currently raging war against Russia. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) rejected further deliveries from his own stocks, but offered Ukraine the opportunity to order weapons directly from German industry. According to the Chancellor, Germany “enabled Ukraine to buy military goods from industrial production”. When asked whether Germany would also supply heavy weapons to Ukraine, Scholz initially responded evasively. An industry list was “worked through with Ukraine” and Germany plans to “pay for this delivery”.

Battle tanks and Co.: Federal government refuses Ukraine to buy heavy weapons

According to a report, the heavy weapons demanded by Ukraine have been explicitly removed from the so-called “industrial list” of German gunsmiths. That reports the picturenewspaper that has those documents. Accordingly, the original 48-page list was cut in half and then handed over to the Ukrainian government at the end of March under the title “Support options for industry – consolidated”.

According to the reports, the Leopard-2 main battle tank, the Marder and Puma armored personnel carriers, and the Boxer and Fuchs armored personnel carriers were also included on the original “industry list”. That would mean that these weapon systems would have been available in the short to medium term. In the abridged version, however, these heavy weapon systems were then deleted, even though they corresponded to a “requirements” list of the Ukrainian government, which was picture-Newspaper also available.

The Leopard 2 main battle tank was also on the Ukrainian government’s list of requirements, as were the Mader and Puma infantry fighting vehicles. © Philipp Schulze/dpa

Weapons deliveries to Ukraine: Melnyk criticizes the lack of scissor weapons on the industrial list

As early as Tuesday evening, the Ukrainian ambassador Andriy Melnyk said on ZDF that there would be no heavy weapons on an “adjusted list of the federal government”. Kyiv would therefore have no way of getting the urgently needed weapon system. The reports are consistent with the statements of the Ukrainian diplomat.

In addition, the value of the “industry list” is said to have fallen to just 307 million euros as a result of the cuts. However, Chancellor Scholz had announced that he would provide military support amounting to one billion euros for Ukraine. (fd/dpa)