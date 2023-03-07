DAccording to reports, the federal government wants to ban the use of certain components from Chinese manufacturers in the expansion of the 5G mobile network. Mobile phone companies should be banned from installing certain controls from the Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE, several media reported, including “Zeit Online”, NDR and WDR as well as “Spiegel Online” and the “Handelsblatt” on Monday.

The ban should therefore also affect components that have already been installed by the providers – which would force the companies to convert.

Huawei is one of the world’s largest telecommunications equipment suppliers and a leader in 5G technology. However, several countries, including the US and UK, have banned the provider from rolling out their 5G networks over concerns that Huawei tech could be a gateway for Chinese espionage or sabotage.

“Security risk in our networks”

Politicians from the SPD and Union advocated stricter testing of the Chinese network suppliers involved in building the 5G network in Germany. “In view of the changed security situation, we cannot tolerate any hardware from manufacturers that are not completely trustworthy in the core networks,” said SPD digital politician Jens Zimmermann (SPD) to the “Handelsblatt”.

The CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen (CDU) told the newspaper: “If it is true that the Ministry of the Interior is finally starting to ban 5G components from untrustworthy providers, then that would be good news. Huawei and other providers that are under the influence of the Chinese government are a security risk in our networks.”

According to information from “Zeit Online”, no technical evidence was discovered during the testing process of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and the Federal Ministry of the Interior that “back doors were installed in the components of Chinese manufacturers”.







However, the danger is seen that the installation of such components at points for controlling the networks would result in excessive one-sided dependencies, according to “Zeit Online” in government circles.