I.In the fight against Corona, the federal government is planning tough curfews and further restrictions on private contacts. This is how it is in the draft of the federal government’s new infection protection law, which was agreed on late Friday afternoon between the ministries involved and which is available to the FAZ.

Patrick Bernau Responsible editor for economics and “Money & More” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The prime ministerial conference was last canceled on Monday. Instead, the federal government now wants to change the Infection Protection Act in order to tighten the lockdown centrally for the entire federal government.

According to the draft, the measures will take effect if the incidence in the county is above 100 for three days – they will then apply from the day after next. According to the plans, nobody is allowed to leave the apartment between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., except for the care of animals, medical emergencies, for professional reasons or to look after children, the elderly and the sick. The federal government should also be able to issue further ordinances.

Schools should only open with tests

Private contacts are to be further restricted: each household may only receive one guest per day. Kindergartens and schools are only allowed to receive children on site who are tested twice a week – and only as long as the incidence remains below 200. When kindergartens and schools close, emergency care is limited to a fifth of children – regardless of whether they close because of the incidence or a lack of tests.

According to the draft, employers must expect a fine if they do not allow their employees to work from home where this would be possible. A test requirement at the workplace is not included in the draft. Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) has already announced that next week the federal government will discuss a regulation that would oblige employers to offer their employees tests.

It is currently not yet clear how the draft will be changed in the departmental coordination. It will probably not remain completely unchanged before it goes to the Bundestag next week. Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) had said that the law could be changed in one sitting week if necessary, “if everyone wants”.