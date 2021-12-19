Today, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular regarding the New Year’s holiday 2022 in the federal government, so that it will be on Saturday, January 1, 2022, and that official working hours will resume on Monday, January 3, 2022, based on the decision of the Council of Ministers regarding official holidays. And based on the new system of weekly work in the federal government sector, which will start working on January 1, 2022.

On this occasion, the Authority extended its highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and to their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates, asking God Almighty to restore this occasion to them with good health and wellness.

It also congratulated the people of the United Arab Emirates and the residents on its land on this occasion.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

