On Tuesday, the old Bundestag should come together again and change the Basic Law to enable investments and defense spending in the amount of hundreds of billions of euros. The necessary two -thirds majority is likely, but not secured. Now a deviator reports in the ranks of the Union, the former CDU general secretary Mario Czaja, of all things. “I have expressed to my faction that I cannot agree to this change in the Basic Law,” he told Pioneer’s news portal. This is “not generational, and the reasons that are used for it are not honest”.

“I could not have imagined that in such a short time we are no longer willing to implement an important promise that we made in the Bundestag election,” said Czaja with a view that the CDU had always rejected the debt brake. To implement such a fundamental change to what was said before the election after the election is a very high loss of trust in the democratic center, ”warned Czaja. He feels “that many in the CDU/CSU parliamentary group go into the coming Tuesday with a very large abdominal pain”.

After his election, Friedrich Merz had made CDU chairman Czaja as the party’s general secretary of the party in early 2022, but only exchanged him against the economic politician Carsten Linnemann a year and a half later. In February, Czaja was not elected to the Bundestag again.

Also the outgoing CDU MP Jens Koeppen announcedto stay away from the vote. The members of the old Bundestag elected in 2021 are “not legitimized to make decisions with such a scope – to decide on a debt that includes the scope of two federal households”.