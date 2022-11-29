SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil still needs to invest nearly 900 billion reais to meet the country’s transport infrastructure demands and the federal government has continued to reduce disbursements in recent years, relegating most investments in roads, railways to the private sector. , ports and airports, according to a survey released this Tuesday by the National Transport Confederation (CNT).

The study points out that the public sector, including states and city halls, invested from 2001 until the end of last year 319.65 billion reais in transport infrastructure out of a total estimated by the CNT as being necessary at 865.4 billion.

Until 2012, federal public investment was the main source of funds for transport works in the country, according to the CNT. The relationship changed from 2013, when federal public investments totaled 145.4 billion reais, while private investments totaled 246.3 billion.

The entity, which included data from 2001 until the middle of this year in the survey, defends that at least 70% of the resources obtained with costly grants for transport works and services be reinvested in the sector itself, as one of the ways to expand the investment capacity of the State.

According to the survey, of the 865.4 billion reais demanded by the transport sector, around 540 billion are in the sphere of the federal government.

With tight space for public investment, the government of Jair Bolsonaro promoted a wide range of privatizations in the transport infrastructure sector in recent years, but some important projects, such as the port of Santos, Ferrogrão and Santos Dumont airport ended up being postponed.

CNT data indicate that 2022 will be one of the years with the lowest disbursement paid for investment in transport by the Union since 2003, with only 1.6 billion reais registered until mid-July. The peak occurred in 2010, with 29.8 billion reais. The total authorized in the Budget for this year was 8.45 billion, well below the peak found in 2012, when the volume of funds approved for the sector was 45.2 billion reais.

For two decades, Brazilian public investment was directed practically towards road transport, with almost 227 billion reais out of a total executed by the public sector in transport of 319.65 billion, point out data from the CNT. Despite this, the need for investment estimated by the entity in highways is 220.15 billion reais, of which 180.7 billion at the federal level.

Another CNT proposal to improve the State’s investment capacity is the full application of the resources of the Cide-combustíveis contribution in transport infrastructure “and to exclude it from the tax base of the Untying of Union Revenues (DRU)”.

In addition, the entity proposes “excluding public investments with a technically proven high social return from the spending ceiling limit, especially those in transport, in line with the golden rule”.

The survey was released at a time when the elected government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is trying to make the Transition PEC feasible, which would allow the permanent payment of Bolsa Família of 600 reais and an additional 150 reais per child up to 6 years old. . Lula is in Brasilia this week to discuss the PEC accompanied by Fernando Haddad, quoted to take over the Ministry of Finance.

According to the CNT, the smallest need for federal investment – ​​126 million reais – is on the airline sector, which received contributions from the Union of 41.2 billion reais between 2001 and the end of last year.

Rail transport still needs 176.5 billion reais from the federal government, after 36 billion applied by the public sector, says the survey.

Meanwhile, the waterway modal, less contemplated by public investments – 15.4 billion reais between 2001 and 2021 – has demands for 222.7 billion, of which 180.2 billion are under federal competence.

The CNT also argues in the survey that the BNDES, which has structured a series of infrastructure concessions in recent years, including sanitation, has an expanded role in co-financing transport projects, “both through direct financing and providing guarantees for operations.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)