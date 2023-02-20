Agreement between Lula, Tarcísio and the mayor of the city also stipulates which State will be responsible for organizing donations

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), and the mayor of São Sebastião (SP), Felipe Augusto (PSDB), agreed on how to deal with the damage caused by the rains in the city:

houses – the reconstruction of housing will be coordinated by the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development and the Ministry of Cities. It will be up to the city hall to find land outside risk areas for new constructions;

donations – Humanitarian aid will be centralized in the Social Solidarity Fund of the State of São Paulo and the municipality of São Sebastião.

The announcement was made by the mayor of the city after a meeting with the governor and the president this Monday (20.feb.2023).

Watch the full speeches (25min05):

São Sebastião is one of the cities most affected by the rain that has been wreaking havoc on the coast of São Paulo. At least 40 people had died by Sunday night (19.Feb.2023).

“The entire process of building the municipality will be slow due to the damage to the highway that affected the entire extension of the municipality of São Sebastião”said the mayor of São Sebastião.

Lula stated that the expenses for the reconstruction should be shared between the federal, state and municipal governments.

“Now you [prefeito] you have to present the bill. It has to be presented to the federal government, the state government and the mayor himself.”declared Lula.

Tarcísio mentioned the deposits of the Social Fund of the State of São Paulo and the Civil Defense as places for collecting donations.

He also stated that there is still a lot of land over the roads and it is not possible to be sure if the structures are still there. “At some points we don’t know exactly what’s left”said the governor.

The meeting between the 3 took place after Lula flew over the city. The president interrupted his day off in Bahia to go to the place. He flew to São José dos Campos (SP), where he took a helicopter to reach the north coast of São Paulo.

Lula was accompanied by the following ministers: