Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/09/2023 – 17:15

The Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Combating Hunger, Wellington Dias, said, this Saturday afternoon (9), that the federal government already has R$14.9 billion available from the new Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) , intended for disaster prevention, throughout Brazil.

The minister clarified that the federal government is ready to receive projects from state and municipal governments to contain slopes, to improve sanitation and drainage conditions.

“To avoid damage as great as occurred in disasters like this”, declared Minister Wellington Dias, referring to the extratropical cyclone that hit Rio Grande do Sul this week.

The new PAC was launched in August, by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Meeting on the Plateau

Minister Wellington Dias and representatives of nine other ministries participating in the Permanent Committee to Support Rio Grande do Sul, established this week, are at the Palácio do Planalto, in a meeting with the acting president of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin, to deliver a plan for measures, which will be announced this Sunday (10). The announcement will take place during a visit by a federal government delegation to the Southern Region of Brazil.

“We are committed to providing all necessary support at this time. Be it with food, shelter, psychologists and all necessary social assistance.”

“[Vamos] also present a plan so that we can integrate the efforts of the national government, together with the state and municipal governments, with society, so that we can lift that important region of Brazil socially and economically”, said Dias.