The federal government intends to carry out 22 public tenders by the end of the year, with some of them already with a notice ready to be published in the Official Gazette (DOU).

The movement follows the statement by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Friday (28th), that “you cannot improve the public service without hiring more people”.

These contests should attract a large number of people, attracted by the salary readjustment of civil servants approved by the National Congress and already sanctioned by Lula. Check out some of the contests that should open soon.

Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation

On April 10, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI) had authorized the opening of a competition, with 814 vacancies available for higher education, with starting salaries of up to R$11,590.93. Now, the event awaits publication of the public notice.

Ministry of Management and Innovation

The Ministry of Management and Innovation (MGI) also confirmed the holding of a contest, with 205 vacancies and starting salary of around R$16,300. The announcement should be published shortly.

ICMBio

The Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) is awaiting authorization for its public tender, which should offer 730 opportunities, distributed in the following functions.

Environmental Analysts: 189 vacancies;

Administrative Analysts: 74 vacancies;

Environmental Technicians: 29 vacancies;

Administrative Technicians: 438 vacancies.