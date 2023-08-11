Home page politics

Olaf Scholz wants to approve the delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine – with one condition.

Berlin – A rethink is in the offing in the Chancellery. Loud MirrorThe federal government now wants to check the delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Talks between the Ministry of Defense and the defense industry should now prepare the deliveries. The federal government has so far been reluctant to deliver Taurus because the projectiles could also reach Russian territory. However, Britain and France have already delivered missiles with a similar range. The USA has again launched aid worth billions, including an armaments package.

No attacks on Russia with German missiles

The solution should now be target programming in the cruise missiles. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to use technical modifications to the Taurus to prevent Ukraine from launching attacks on Russian territory with the long-range weapon systems. After Mirrorinformation, Scholz only wants to approve the Taurus delivery when he is convinced of the technical modification. “We have enough Taurus. A good part is immediately ready for use. Ukraine needs them urgently, ”said the FDP politician Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the defense committee, the television station Phoenix. The Ukraine war continues: Friday marks the 534th day of defense against the Russian invasion.

The Ukraine demands from Berlin the cruise missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers in order to be able to attack Russian positions far behind the front. “We do not forget our main goal – to win the war and not lose the country,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address in Kiev on Thursday evening. His troops were recently under pressure on many front sections in the south and south-east. According to the General Staff report in Kiev, the Ukrainian troops themselves only advanced in two places.

No more “traffic light theatre” – Union criticizes Taurus delays

The Union is bothered by the quarrels of the federal government. There should be no “further traffic light theater” on this question, said parliamentary group leader Johann Wadephul (CDU) of the German Press Agency in Berlin. “It is important for us that a decision to supply Taurus missiles must be carefully considered. It must be clear that German soldiers must not be involved and that the subsequent delivery for the Luftwaffe must be initiated at the same time as the delivery.” The CSU defense expert Florian Hahn recalled the lengthy debates in the coalition about tank deliveries to Ukraine. Neither Scholz nor Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) learned from mistakes (Judith Goetsch/AFP/dpa).