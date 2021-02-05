The expulsion of European diplomats from Russia has led to a new scandal between Berlin and Moscow. Chancellor Angela Merkel called the decision of the Russian Foreign Ministry “unjustified”. The Russian ambassador in Berlin was asked to have an “urgent conversation” with the Foreign Office, as the ministry said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry had previously stated that diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden would be expelled for taking part in “illegal protests” on January 23. This is “unacceptable”. Apparently what is meant are the demonstrations for the release of the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexej Navalny, although his name is not mentioned. The diplomats allegedly involved have been declared undesirable by the Russian Foreign Ministry and must leave the country as soon as possible.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas rejected the Russian allegations. “Russia’s decision to expel several EU diplomats, including an employee from the Moscow embassy, ​​is in no way justified and further damages relations with Europe.”

The German diplomat in question had only fulfilled his task, as provided for in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, to obtain information about developments on the ground by lawful means.

Relations with Moscow are heavily burdened

At the same time, Maas announced possible countermeasures: “If the Russian Federation does not reconsider this step, it will not go unanswered,” said Maas.

Relations between Germany and Russia have been severely strained since the poison attack on Navalny last year. It was a German laboratory that had provided evidence of the chemical warfare agent Novitschok in the Navalny case. So far, the German government has unsuccessfully asked the Russian leadership to investigate the attack. Instead, the opposition leader was arrested on his return to Moscow in January.

On Tuesday, a Moscow court ruled that Navalny had to go to a penal colony for more than two and a half years for violating probation conditions. Diplomats from Germany and other countries were present in the courtroom while the verdict was being pronounced – this, too, is likely to have caused anger in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The announcement that diplomats from three European countries would be expelled came during a visit by EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell to Moscow. He urged Russia to reconsider the decision.

Even before it became known, the external representative had said that the Navalny case had led to a new low in relations with Moscow. Navalny was at the same time on trial for defamation of a World War II veteran.

Borrell did not visit Navalny while in custody and did not bother to do so because it would send the “wrong signal” and give the impression that the EU supported the conviction, said a commission spokeswoman.