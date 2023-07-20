Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/20/2023 – 7:43 am

Share



The federal government appointed Alexandre Ribeiro Motta to exercise, on an interim basis, the position of president of the National Health Foundation (Funasa). The decision is published in Federal Official Gazette (DOU) this Thursday, the 20th. Motta will take care of the process of recreating Funasa, which had been extinguished by the Lula government right at the beginning of the mandate, a measure that displeased sectors of Congress and now, after an agreement, is being reversed by the Executive Power.

The government even formalized in the official diary extension of Foundation contracts that were close to expiring. The agreements, transfer contracts, and other devices will be valid until June 29 of the next year.

The measure is also part of the agreement built with Centrão to recreate the organ. Last week, a commission was also created to formulate the recreation of Funasa.























